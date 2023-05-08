An entire human fossil was found by archaeologists in Serranópolis, in Goiás. Researchers believe that the remains may be around 12,000 years old, as coal was found next to the individual’s foot that is between 11,700 and 11,900 years old, according to radiocarbon dating.

The analysis that will determine the age of the fossil has not yet been carried out. If it is confirmed that it is approximately 12,000 years old, it could become the oldest individual found in the Midwest, says Júlio Cezar Rubin de Rubin, researcher at the Goiano Institute of Prehistory and Anthropology at PUC-Goiás, who coordinates the study.

The fossil was discovered at the end of last year and was at a depth of 1.90 meters, close to instruments and lithic artifacts (made with chipped stone) and charcoal. For researchers, these are the remnants of a bonfire. The exhumation of the fossil only took place in March through a partnership between the IGPA and the Archeology and Ethnology Museum of the University of São Paulo (USP).

This is not the first archaeological discovery made by this group of researchers at the Serranópolis archaeological site, which began exploration in October 2021 and has already excavated an area of ​​40 square meters in Cave 2 of the Diogo complex.

In September, they found a group of ten heads in an area measuring 1 square meter and 66 cm deep, next to remains of pottery and charcoal. “We got a dating of approximately 1,600 years from a coal sample that was associated with one of the heads”, explains Rubin.

The archaeological complex of Serranópolis is considered one of the most important in Latin America because of the set of caves with cave engravings and paintings, artifacts and lithic instruments and ceramics. In addition to the scenic beauty, the city is a reference in the population of Cerrado in Goiás.

The first excavations in the region began in the 1970s with professors Pedro Ignácio Schimitz and Altair Sales Barbosa and lasted until the 1990s. They researched 33 sites.

Based on the findings of the two teams, whose excavations have already reached a depth of 1.90 meters, Rubin believes that different human groups lived in those shelters, including hunters, collectors and potters, a group that is highly characterized by the discoveries. “The new technologies will allow us to better understand these groups based on DNA analysis and other information”, adds the researcher.