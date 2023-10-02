The author Lorenza Cingoli passed away at the age of 58: her ideas for the most successful children’s programs, such as Melevisione and Albero Azzurro

The world of Italian television, in particular programs dedicated to children and young people, is mourning the premature and painful death of Lorenza Cingoli. She passed away at the age of just 58, the person who created so many programs that raised entire generations, such as L’Albero Azzurro and La Melevisione.

His face has rarely appeared on the small TV screens of Italians, but his ideas, his programs, his art, because we are talking about real art, has accompanied in growth entire generations of children and adolescents.

In the last few hours the tragic news of the passing of Lorenza Cingoli has spread, author, writer and screenwriter very successful and valuable.

She was born on March 13, 1965 AD Anconabut then moved to Milan, where he has always lived. She passed away at just 58 years of age for reasons that, at the moment, have not yet been revealed.

Graduated in Modern and Contemporary History, he had also worked as a teacher Professor at the Academy of Fine Arts in Naples.

Rai Kids’ condolences for Lorenza Cingoli

During his association with the RAI children’s section, he created some of the most successful programs for children and adolescents. As The Blue Tree and La Melevisione.

The television station published a touching condolence message on their channels:

“Rai Kids and the entire Italian children’s TV community mourn the passing of Lorenza Cingoli, a brilliant author, lively person and highly professional work partner, remembering her enthusiasm and dedication to writing stories, books and programs dedicated to the most little ones. Author of programs that have marked the history of children’s TV such as L’ Albero Azzurro and La Melevisione, she has also distinguished herself as a screenwriter of films, such as the cartoon “Johan Padan a la descoverta de le Americas” together with Dario Fo, or as the feature film “Berni and the young pharaoh”, set in the rooms of the Egyptian Museum of Turin, together with Martina Forti, as well as fiction series for children and above all books and stories for young and very young people. Until these last months of work on writing the “Calzino” program, the Rai headquarters in Turin was her “home”, the place of commitment and discussion, the place of friendships and collaborations. Her programs will continue to entertain and educate new generations for years to come.”.

