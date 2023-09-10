A new heartbreaking episode emerged on the evening of Thursday 24 August, in the State of Ohio. A family of five she was found lifeless inside their home, after a routine check by the police.

The investigators who are dealing with the case have currently chosen to do not make any statements regarding what emerged, since the investigations are still ongoing and in the investigation phase.

According to information released by some local media, the drama emerged around 7.30pm on Thursday 24 August. Precisely in a house located in Lake Townshipabout 50 km from Cleveland, in the State of Ohio.

The family composed of the father Jason Dunham aged 46, by his wife Melissa aged 42 and their three children: Renee 15 years, Amber 12 years old and the youngest Eve 9 years old.

Officers responded to the scene for a check routine, but it’s only when they knocked on the door and didn’t get an answer that they started to have suspicious. They checked from the windows and when they realized the seriousness of what had happened they went inside.

Inside the house they found i bodies of all 5 now lifeless family members. The hypothesis is precisely that one quarrel between the couple it resulted in a crime and then in an extreme gesture.

What has emerged about the case of the family of five people found dead

For the moment the hypothesis of third parties is excluded. However, for now the investigators have chosen not to release any statements regarding the matter, since the investigations investigations are still underway.

One of the couple’s neighbors called Edmond Gadzacko in an interview with the local newspaper, he said he had never had any problems with those people. In fact their children always played together and it seemed like they did feel good.

Now only further investigations will shed light on this matter upset the whole community. No one would have ever imagined experiencing similar losses.