Family hit in Cagliari while crossing on the crosswalk: father, Giovanni Fanni, dead and 6-year-old son in serious condition. Mother and twin also injured

Yet another tragic episode of blood has taken place in the last few hours on Italian roads. This time the sad victim was a father, John Fanni. The man and his family were hit by an electric scooter while crossing the street on the pedestrian crossing. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for him. His 6-year-old son is in serious condition. His mother and twin daughter were also slightly injured in the impact.

dead father hit by car on pedestrian crossing

The dynamics of the accident in which Giovanni Fanni lost his life

The epilogue of the umpteenth road accident which occurred late yesterday evening was tragic. Italian Champion Avenue 1969/1970near the intersection with Via Tramontana and the beginning of Viale Poetto, in Cagliari. An entire family consisting of a father, mother and two 6-year-old twins were crossing the road on the designated pedestrian crossing when, suddenly, an electric scooter hit them.

The alarm was quickly raised by witnesses present at the tragic impact and they immediately alerted the arrival of the rescue team. The 118 paramedics arrived promptly at the scene of the accident and immediately understood the seriousness of Fanni’s conditions. Urgently accompanied to the hospital, the man went into a coma: the doctors of the Brotzu they did everything they could to save his life. Unfortunately, however, this morning the tragic epilogue: the heart of Giovanni Fanni, a 47-year-old accountant, could not take it leading him to death.

The six-year-old son was also seriously injured following the violent impact and was rushed to Brotzu. Fortunately, however, even though he is currently hospitalized in the pediatric surgery department he would not be in danger of lifeThe man’s wife and his other daughter, the boy’s twin, were unharmed but understandably in a state of shock.

The findings made by the investigators

Giovanni Fanni unfortunately died following a violent collision with an electric scooter that caused him a very serious head injury. The driver was a 37-year-old who remained in a state of shock while watching the rescue. He is now facing charges of road homicideThe scooter has been seized.

The local police of Cagliari have confirmed that the accident occurred on the pedestrian crossing that the family was using to cross.