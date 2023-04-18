They think it’s unfair and racist. Students of primary school De Telgenborch are angry that teammate Avak of the Lego League team is not allowed to go to the international Lego robot competitions in America. Because he was born in Iraq, he is not allowed to enter the country. After the involvement of Member of Parliament Sjoerd Sjoerdsma (D66), a very last attempt will be made on Tuesday to arrange something.

