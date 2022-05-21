Genoa – The party went on until late in the evening and, according to the Municipality, almost involved 100 thousand people throughout the day. Until, at 11pm in De Ferrari, just before the fireworks, the mayor Marco Bucci he did not set the Sardine on fire. So went the evening with the Entierro della Sardinaa popular and goliardic festival that has been taking place in Murcia for a century and a half and that for a whole day has moved here to Genoa.

