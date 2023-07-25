With Bethesda remaining largely quiet about its upcoming space-opera, one excited Starfield fan has taken matters into their own hands and compiled a speculatory skill system for the game.

As reported by GamesRadarasd8dhd on Reddit has spent 200 hours trawling through the various gameplay clips, trailers, and other Starfield-focused media to create what they believe will be the game’s complete skill tree.

“I must have watched the direct in its entirety around 50-60 times, often at ultra-slow speeds in order to capture specific details and verify certain information. I have also watched other videos and interviews many times, and have typed up enough notes to last me about 100 years,” the Redditor shared a long with their theories.

“Every time I close my eyes, all I can see are the skill trees. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but hey.”



Image credit: asd8dhd

As for those skill trees asd8dhd has compiled, the Redditor has gone into quite a lot of detail. TO 44 page document describes Starfield’s many potential skills, which asd8dhd has separated into categories based around physicality, social, combat, science and tech.

The user has surmised there will be over 60 skills in total on Starfield’s release, including the likes of Metabolism and Xenosociology.

Meanwhile, based on asd8dhd’s efforts to reverse-engineer the game’s skill system, we can expect each skill to have four tiers from Novice to Master.



Image credit: asd8dhd

Along with the aforementioned document listing all skills, asd8dhd has also shared a library of pictures that provides supporting evidence to their findings.

“Each piece of information you see here has been individually checked and carefully cross-referenced alongside all of the available footage, interviews, and other official information, in order to increase the likelihood of this being an accurate representation of each skill,” asd8dhd wrote in their document, stating they used Bethesda’s previous skill systems as a reference.

“I also recognize the fact that many of the ideas incorporated into Starfield will be brand new,” they continued. “That being said, I am fairly confident that this is as close as we will get to revealing what each skill does without having access to the final game.”

Of course, we won’t know for sure how accurate this all is until Starfield’s full release.



Starfield is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S on 6th September. Earlier this month, Bethesda Studios’ studio design director, Emil Pagliarulo, revealed they “simply can’t” give away any details about Starfield, confirming only Bethesda boss Todd Howard “is authorized to talk publicly about unreleased game information.”

With Starfield’s highly-anticipated launch less than two months away, hopefully Howard will share more official information on the game soon.