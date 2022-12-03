The insight is certainly not light fare – you can immediately hear that in the heavy sounds of the intro music, but the conversations sparkle with enthusiasm. In this interview podcast, guests are asked to bring an insight from their academic field. Their daring interlocutor is journalist Joël De Ceulaer, who can handle the very diverse findings of his guests very well.

Precisely because the guests in this podcast are prepared to come and defend their insight, tension regularly arises. Writer Kristien Hemmerechts, for example, does not want to be overruled by De Ceulaer when she ironically enough defends her conviction – that our society has gone too far in valuing feeling over reason – with a great deal of emotion.

The insightweekly episodes of about 35 minutes, De Morgen.