Once again the Hungaroring circuit brought joy to Lewis Hamilton. For the British champion of Mercedes this time it was not the victory, but a second place that is special for more than one reason. First of all there was the comeback from seventh position on the starting grid, favored by a splendid sprint and a masterful final stint; then there is no denying the satisfaction of having beaten, with the same car, team mate George Russell, who started from pole position. This is the fourth time in the last five GPs that the ‘old lion’ has managed to collect more points than the young ‘apprentice’. But above all what makes the # 44 smile is the feeling that now the W13 is very close to being constantly at the level of Ferrari and Red Bull.

“I could imagine such a comeback, I dreamed of something similar – said Hamilton to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 after the run – but you never know. At the beginning with the medium tires I was struggling to keep up with the others – recognized the seven-time world champion – I was losing ground and thinking ‘maybe I’m out of the race’. Especially when I lost ground to Max and we were seven seconds behind him I thought we were in trouble. But I kept pushing and the second stint went a little bit better. Then the last one was really very special. There are so many positives to take away today. In the second half of the season I think that we will absolutely have a chance to win“finally concluded the Stevenage veteran.