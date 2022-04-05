By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON (Reuters) – The NFT bubble is not bursting, but a leak may have emerged. A year after a single non-fungible token sold for $69.3 million worth of cryptocurrencies at Christie’s auction house, the strange and wild market is showing signs of slowing down.

Sales on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, hit nearly $5 billion in January, a giant leap from the previous year’s $8 million, but dropped to about $2.5 billion last month.

About 635,000 people bought NFT last month, at $427 each on average, according to tracker CryptoSlam, up from about 948,000, averaging $659 in January.

Even so, companies continue to pile up in the fashion “metaverse,” where digital assets like virtual land and avatar clothing can be purchased for cryptocurrencies like NFTs. JPMorgan and HSBC are among companies that have opened up virtual spaces in NFT-based worlds this year, while YouTube and Instagram have plans for the industry.

Total NFT sales have totaled about $11.8 billion so far in 2022, according to DappRadar, excluding $19.3 billion in sales from a platform suspected of being dominated by irregular trading, where a small number of accounts exchange items for inflated prices.

Nima Sagharchi, head of digital assets at auction house Bonhams, said that unlike the traditional art world, the NFT market can swing between bullish and bearish cycles in less than a week.

An NFT depicting a piece of computer-generated abstract imagery from a collection called Art Blocks would sell for about $15,000 on average at a peak in September 2021, but took in just under $4,200 last month, according to the report. CryptoSlam.

Meanwhile, the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFTs — a set of 10,000 variations of a cartoon primate — still sell for around $300,000 on average.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat