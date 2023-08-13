The journalist Raquel Martos (Madrid, 51 years old) is in charge of ‘Now or never’ in the summer after-dinner sessions on La 1 (Monday to Friday at 2:10 p.m.); a program that combines dissemination and entertainment, as well as teaching viewers the best of gastronomy, history and traditions of our country. The presenter takes over the reins of the format during the month of August, replacing Mònica López.

Did you have other plans for your vacation?

-The opportunity arose to present ‘Ahora o nunca’ during Mònica López’s vacation and I thought it was a wonderful plan for the summer, because it is a program that I really like and, in addition, I have collaborated as a reporter since its inception. It’s a bit like going to another room in your house.

-Haven’t you had to work in the summer for a long time?

-I had not been in Madrid in August for a long time and I will tell you that I am delighted because it is a month that I really like in this city. For work reasons I had to use it for my vacations, so it has been a wonderful change of plans.

-You are also facing a live program, how are you dealing with it?

-The program is great and the direct has that point of truth, that things are happening while you are facing them. I think that tension adds freedom to the program. One thing I’ve discovered is that I really like doing on-the-ground reporting and the same thing happens on set. The direct adds emotion.

-The program boasts that viewers can learn. Do you know now what perhaps you did not know?

-With the reports it is continuous learning because we are close to so many different lives, so many different ways of living, from so many geographical corners that we do not know… I like people above all things and the reports have taught me a lot about that. And I also learn that same thing by watching the contents of the rest of my classmates. We cover all the curiosity: from history, the most mythical characters that have to do with our country or with other countries, or food. In the end, it is a range of curiosity, which is what moves me the most in life.

Do you consider yourself a curious person?

-I think that curious and enthusiastic are the two things that define me the most. And ‘Now or never’ just fuels those two passions a lot, just like it happens to me with ‘The flux capacitor’. It is a program that feeds my curiosity and also allows me to be enthusiastic because I am really convinced that I love what I do. That communicating is wonderful. You don’t have to make an effort to appear excited. It’s that I am.

very good vibes



-In ‘Ahora o nunca’ he travels and eats in the best places. Tell me the ‘less good’ of your work.

-The bad thing is that you can’t stay longer in each place. You fall in love with each place, with each conversation. And in the end, well, you have a schedule to meet and deliver because the reports are broadcast daily. It is the hit that I would put. For the rest, they are long days in which there is very good vibes with the team. It also allows you to have a very close relationship with the cameras or editors.

-Is Spain a country that takes care of its traditions?

-Humanity has to be very aware of where it comes from to know where it is and where it wants to go. Tradition is part of what we carry in our DNA. And at least you have to know them. I think that the fact that knowledge does not occupy a place is a bit debatable because it does occupy a stupendous place in thought.

-Presents a program that vindicates what unites us. It is an exception on television, where tension and opposing positions is the norm, right?

-It is a program that claims enjoyment and knowledge. And through enjoyment, we come together many times. Getting to know each other is a way of communicating, respecting and loving each other. And that happens to us in life when we meet our neighbors and friends. It is very important that we show a range of everything interesting that this country has to enjoy. To respect him, know him and, in a way, love him.

-In ‘Now or never’ they always ask viewers to send videos with their favorite corner. What is yours?

It seems difficult to choose one. Perhaps I would choose the chair of Felipe II in the Escorial, in the Fuente de la Reina, where you can see the monastery and the entire mountains, for an emotional link to my childhood and my family.