The Spanish actress Daniela Costa, famous in Italy thanks to Paso Adelante, passed away suddenly at just 42 years old

A very serious and sudden loss has shaken the world of Spanish and European entertainment. Daniela Costa, an Iberian theatre, television and film performer, passed away forever yesterday, December 15th, at just 42 years old. You were part of the cast of the very famous TV series Paso Adelante, which also had enormous success in Italy.

The sad announcement of the death of the still very young actress was made by the Spanish media, which reported the words of Miguel Angel Munozanother famous Iberian actor.

The actor and singer, among the most famous and followed in Spainpublished a post on his social channels with a photo together with Daniela, accompanying it with these touching words:

I can't believe life. My deepest condolences to your family and closest friends. We had a great time making My Adorable Neighbors together. Rest in Peace Daniela Costa.

How Daniela Costa died

THE family members and theagency who represented Daniela Costa maintained maximum confidentiality on the matter, not adding anything no statement following the announcement made by the press.

So the doubt about the causes which led to the death of such a young woman, in the prime of her life and career.

Career that had seen her perform both at theaterwhich al cinemawhich in television.

Costa has participated in countless projects. The most important without a doubt was Paso Adelantethe famous Spanish TV series which aired from 2002 to 2006, which tells the story of students and teachers of a famous performing arts school in Madrid.

Hugely successful Also in Italythe country in which it was broadcast on Italia1, has recently experienced a new wave of glory thanks to the Netflix platform.

