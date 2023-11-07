Evan Ellingson was a young actor prodigy. We saw him acting in successful TV series such as CSI and 24. Unfortunately he lost his life at just 35 years old

He was only 35 years old Evan Ellingson. The child prodigy, who became very good actorwhich we saw starring in successful TV series such as CSI and 24, there is no more. The world of television and cinema bid farewell to the 35-year-old man, whose body, now lifeless, was found in the bedroom of a house in the city of Fontana, California, in the county of San Bernardino.

Evan Ellingson was a former child prodigy. He became famous at a very young age, for having participated in the TV series 24 and CSI: Miami. He was only 35 years old: they found him lifeless in a bedroom of a house located in Fontana, California. According to the authorities, the date of his death dates back to Sunday 5 November 2023.

He had a daughter, who was born in 2008: Brooklyn Ellingson is now left fatherless. The causes of her death have not yet been disclosed. Michael Ellingson, the actor’s father, explained that his son was in an addiction recovery facility. He had already had problems with drugs in the past.

The young actor’s situation had improved in recent times, even if in the past he had had a strong drug addiction. Among other things, in 2008 his brother lost his life due to a drug overdose.

Who was Evan Ellingson

Evan Ellingson was born in La Verne on July 1, 1988, where he lived with his parents and three older brothers. After participating in the TV series on MADtv and having a role in Fox’s Titus, in 2004 he played the role of Kyle Savage in the Savages series.

In 2007 he had a role in CSI: Miami, where he played Kyle Harmon, the son of Horatio Caine. Two years later he was in the cast of the film My Sister’s Keeper, where he played Jesse Fitzgerald, son of Sara Fitzgerald played by Cameron Diaz.