Entertainment This is how Teemu Huuhtanen built a relationship network in the United States, which saved Next Games, which burned its money and collapsed on the stock exchange. Now, with the help of a Finnish company, Netflix intends to revolutionize the entire gaming industry.

Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO of Next Games, has created an exceptional relationship in the US entertainment world that eventually led to the acquisition of Netflix.

Next Games made a hit game, was listed as the first Finnish gaming company on the stock exchange, burned all its money and has not succeeded again. Still, it’s the company Netflix trusts as the streaming giant tries to revolutionize the gaming industry. Behind it all is Teemu Huuhtanen, who has been building relationships with the top of the entertainment world in the United States for years.

At our house there is a tight schedule, but can I throw you at your hotel and we’ll keep talking, Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said To Teemu Huuhtanen.

Huuhtanen rose with Peters to the back of a white Cadillac Escalade, where an office had been made behind tinted glass.

These are serious, the CEO of the Finnish gaming company Next Games thought.