Entertainment | The visitors raved about the entertainment complex that opened in the heart of Helsinki

On Friday, a new entertainment center Kulttuurikasarmi opened on Narinkkatori, opposite the Kamppi shopping center. On the opening day, people were very impressed with the new place.

Atmospheric, intimate and nice looking. Cozy, but in a central location. This is how visitors described the new Culture Barracks on the opening day on Friday.

“Two satisfied people from Helsinki are sitting here,” he says Gikka Liliuswho came to the opening with his friend Eva Mansikka-Mikkolan with.

Friends sit comfortably in the lounge-style bar downstairs. Soft music plays in the background, the interior colors are light and earthy. Outside the window, the lights of the opposite Kamppi shopping center and Narinkkator shine.

Lilius and Mansikka-Mikkola were attracted to the place by curiosity. Is Helsinki’s newest entertainment center really as great and unique as promised in advance?

The two agree: yes it is. They have toured the whole place and rave about it.

“A careful work has been done here, combining the new and the old,” says Lilius.

Mansikka-Mikkola praises the good vibe and central location, where you can conveniently invite friends who live further away from the center.

“It’s nice to have more low-threshold places in Helsinki that are easy to go to,” he says.

“It’s good that there are people of different ages here too,” Lilius thinks.

Eva Mansikka-Mikkola and Kikka Lilius came to the opening out of curiosity. It was worth it.

If downstairs the atmosphere was bright and soft, upstairs it changes. Rock is playing in the bar, and the conversation is louder.

The atmosphere is more shy. The light tones downstairs have changed to dark leather and wood.

The silly atmosphere also continues on the very bottom floor, where there is a cinema.

The lobby of the cinema has geometric lights.

In the lobby admire the new space Milla Pajari, Nina Vuorela and Saila Vuorela. It is nice for them that a public place right in the center is so cozy and intimate.

“There is no commotion like in, say, a shopping center. Yes, you could stop here for lunch or coffee when passing by,” says Nina Vuorela.

In general, it would be nice if there were more independent places in Helsinki, especially cafes that are not part of chains. It is happy to support small entrepreneurs and personal places even with a larger amount than chains.

The only thing that worries them is whether there will be enough visitors to Kulttuurikarmin’s new cinema, when Finnkino’s huge Tennis Palace is only a stone’s throw away and Kaisaniemi’s Cinema Palace is not far away either.