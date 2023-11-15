Entertainment | The new entertainment center in the heart of Helsinki opens its doors: The photos show the transformation of a 19th-century house

The Kulttuuribarsarmi, which opens in Lasipalatsikorttel, serves art, films, food and drink.
Helsinki a new entertainment center named Kulttuurikasarmi will open to the public in the center on Friday.
The former bus station building in Lasipalatsikorttel has a distillery restaurant, a cafe, a music bar, a cinema and an event space.
HS visited the building on Tuesday, when preparations for the opening were in full swing. Tables were assembled in the restaurant hall and chefs are testing their dishes in the kitchen.
New the main staircase leads down to the ground floor where there is a cinema. The smell of popcorn and the customers digging for their tickets are no longer there.
Just a few meters behind the wall underground is the Amos Rex art museum. However, there is no secret passage there.
The only “secret passage” is the emergency exit that leads to Matkahuolto’s premises in Kampi.
One among the attractions is art, which visitors can explore free of charge inside the building. There are three works, and they have been chosen by the chairman of the board of the Culture Barracks Ari Tolppanen.
The fourth artwork, a “mystery work”, as Tolppanen describes it, will be announced later next summer. It will be placed on the northern facade of the Culture Barracks.
The most visible new part of the historic building is the glass pavilion and the roof terrace on Narinkkator. DJ gigs are planned to be held on the terrace in the summer. There is live music every week in the music bar.
Also new is the event stage in the sky at Lasipalatsinaukki.
The beginning The property, originally completed in the 1830s as an economic building for the Turku barracks, has therefore gone through a thorough transformation. Only the frame of the building is old.
The culture barracks at the central transit point is yet another attempt to revive the faded appeal of the center of Helsinki.
