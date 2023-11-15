Entertainment | The new entertainment center in the heart of Helsinki opens its doors: The photos show the transformation of a 19th-century house

The Kulttuuribarsarmi, which opens in Lasipalatsikorttel, serves art, films, food and drink.

Helsinki a new entertainment center named Kulttuurikasarmi will open to the public in the center on Friday.

The former bus station building in Lasipalatsikorttel has a distillery restaurant, a cafe, a music bar, a cinema and an event space.

HS visited the building on Tuesday, when preparations for the opening were in full swing. Tables were assembled in the restaurant hall and chefs are testing their dishes in the kitchen.

The spectacular warmth of the cinema Bio Rex is on the ground floor of the building.

The movie theater has a poster of the movie Gilda released in 1946 from the time of the French release.

The cinema has three halls, the largest of which can accommodate around 120 customers. You can get a wine cooler on the seats.

There are three types of seats: individual armchairs, sofas and electric seats. There is plenty of legroom.

New the main staircase leads down to the ground floor where there is a cinema. The smell of popcorn and the customers digging for their tickets are no longer there.

Just a few meters behind the wall underground is the Amos Rex art museum. However, there is no secret passage there.

The only “secret passage” is the emergency exit that leads to Matkahuolto’s premises in Kampi.

Chairman of the board of Kulttuurikarsim and Jarmo Mäkilä’s bronze Boogieman artwork.

Pekka Jylhä Valo’s Nest artwork is on display in the glass pavilion.

Claire Aho’s photograph of the Helsinki bus station from the 1950s, attached to the wall of the cafe, tells about the building’s history.

One among the attractions is art, which visitors can explore free of charge inside the building. There are three works, and they have been chosen by the chairman of the board of the Culture Barracks Ari Tolppanen.

The fourth artwork, a “mystery work”, as Tolppanen describes it, will be announced later next summer. It will be placed on the northern facade of the Culture Barracks.

The most visible new part of the historic building is the glass pavilion and the roof terrace on Narinkkator. DJ gigs are planned to be held on the terrace in the summer. There is live music every week in the music bar.

Also new is the event stage in the sky at Lasipalatsinaukki.

The main entrance to the culture barracks is in the new glass pavilion.

In the distillery restaurant, you can make your own gin using a quick method.

An event stage has been built on the side of Lasipalatsinaukio.

There is an event space on the top floor, which attracts more than 400 people. In the weeks before Christmas, a Christmas feast open to everyone is organized in the space.

The stones in front of the building represent old bus platforms.

The old brick wall and oven have been preserved in the music bar.

The beginning The property, originally completed in the 1830s as an economic building for the Turku barracks, has therefore gone through a thorough transformation. Only the frame of the building is old.

The culture barracks at the central transit point is yet another attempt to revive the faded appeal of the center of Helsinki.

DJ gigs are planned to be organized later on the roof terrace on top of the glass pavilion.

A view from the Culture Barracks to the Glass Palace quarter.