Spanish entertainment television seems to live trapped in groundhog day. masterchef in the 1, Your face is familiar to me on Antenna 3 and survivors on Telecinco they are the star formats of prime time on their respective channels, the ones that obtain the best data, and they have been broadcast for years and years. Telecinco and Antena 3 are already promoting the umpteenth editions of the programs presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez (survivors edition premieres this Thursday) and Manel Fuentes, and spring would not be the same on public television without the stoves of masterchef.

To escape from this sensation of a vicious circle, chains and production companies look for formats that can give air to Spanish entertainment. This season some examples have arrived. Antenna 3 premiered the circle of celebritiesproduced by Warner Bros ITVP and adaptation of The Wheel, of British origin and which already has seven other international versions. At its premiere it achieved a share of 16% (1,608,000 viewers), which dropped to 12.8% (1,172,000) in its most recent broadcast.

The 1 has also entrusted part of its prime time to another of those formats, all against one, a Banijay production company contest with versions in seven other countries, in some of them very successful, such as Denmark (with six editions) and Norway (with another five). On TVE his tour is not being so successful. It started with a 9.6% share and 918,000 viewers, but last week it was already at a 5.2% share and 486,000 viewers. To try to save it, the program has been reinvented this week with a reduced version (half rounds and half prize) that is broadcast Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. on La 1.

An image of ‘All against one’, in La 1.

The platforms are also looking outside for their new great success. Movistar Plus+ has announced the launch of the Spanish adaptation of That’s My Jam, with Arturo Valls as host and produced with LaCoproductora, Pólvora Films and Universal Television Alternative Studios. The original is an American musical contest presented by Jimmy Fallon that with the Spanish one will already have six international versions. And HBO Max recently launched the reality of strategy Spainwith Gestmusic in the production, of Dutch origin and which already has adaptations in nine countries.

Not just big-time formats, but also daily contests looking outside for their next big thing. Telecinco has chosen to renew its evenings with 25 words and Chain reaction. The first is an adaptation of the American 25 Words or Less, based in turn on a board game. The Spanish one, co-produced by Mediaset and Fénix Media Audiovisual, is its first international version. Two weeks ago its renewal was announced. Despite the fact that it has marked an unremarkable average of 8.6% share and 850,000 viewers, its upward trend (it started in January with around 8% but in the last days of February it has exceeded 10%) has served to that in the group they have patience. While, Chain reaction is based on the also American Chain Reaction, with versions in seven countries. In Spain, the coincidence with Pass word It has been a difficult handicap to overcome and this Mediaset production with Bulldog TV averages a 6.8% share (808,000 viewers). Again, its trend is upward and the month ends with days in which it exceeds 8% and one million viewers.

The renewal of the Telecinco grid could go further if the earthquake that its management team is experiencing is taken into account. After the departure of Paolo Vasile as CEO, the organization chart of the group is under reconstruction. A few days ago, the departure of Leonardo Baltanás, who focused on the entertainment area within the production management, was announced. Then there were three other managers, in charge of current affairs programs, production and new projects, who left the group. In exchange, Eduardo Escorial (from Grupo Secuoya and who previously worked in formats such as Big Brother either masterchef) as the new Director of Entertainment and Current Affairs. And Jaime Guerra is now in charge of the group’s content production.

An image of the original program ‘That’s My Jam’, with Jimmy Fallon, which will be adapted by Movistar Plus+.

What are the channels looking for?

Betting on a format that has already been tested internationally helps to have a small safety net, although you never know how the local public will receive it. Carmen Ferreiro, Director of Entertainment Programs at Atresmedia TV, explains that they look at many factors when looking for new formats, but the two main ones are their audience data in other countries and, above all, that they offer something new to the viewer. In addition, free-to-air general television wants them to attract the largest possible number of viewers.

In Movistar Plus+ they also look for that differential turn and, at the same time, “that they be transferable to our idiosyncrasies, because there are international formats that, due to their structure, are difficult to adapt,” says Juan Andrés García Ropero, director of Entertainment for television from telephone payment.

The international market moves following trends, and these are now betting on dating programs, trivia contests and reality adventure, as well as formats that use celebrities. Another of the trends that García Ropero highlights is the return of historical formats. Along this path, Antena 3 has opted for the return of Catch a million with four specials that averaged 1,463,000 viewers and a 15.5% share. It has also announced the recording of a new season of Who wants to be a millionaire?

Two contestants from ‘Catch a million’ on Antena 3.

Ferreiro highlights the great moment that contests are experiencing in Spain with their return to prime time in the form of classic programs and novelties. Atresmedia is preparing, for example, the adaptation of The 1% Club, of British origin and which has already been covered in France, Israel and the Netherlands. And he also has the return of Password with Cristina Pedroche as the presenter of the American format that was born in 1961.

How to get out of the vicious circle

It is always easier to continue betting on productions that have already shown their ability to attract the Spanish public, such as those mentioned at the beginning. “These are formulas that continue to work, very well done formats, which have tried to renew and evolve so as not to wear themselves out,” says García Ropero. “Finding relief from the big titles is not easy because their value continues to be demonstrated, and formats like masterchef They are still one of the most adapted today. From payment we are obliged to look for alternative, original formats that can transcend and generate social conversation beyond our platform, that are not of such duration, without it being essential to follow them live, of short seasons and that can be consumed on demand ” he says about his goals.

Some of the contestants of the 2022 edition of ‘Survivors’.

For Carmen Ferreiro, “that a format is long-lived cannot be a weakness, but a demonstration that it is a high-quality program for which viewers continue to bet year after year, despite the large number of offers that exist” . “The killer formats are the unicorns of television, and it is crucial for any channel to take care of them and pamper them so that they enjoy health for years”, says Ferreiro. A killer format It is a program that manages to attract large masses of public and with the capacity to become a television event, as in the case of Atresmedia, Your face is familiar to me.

Ferreiro draws attention to an interesting point: how the prime time schedule of European and American television is becoming more and more similar. He gives as an example the emission of masked singer in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Argentina, and the same with The Voice, I see how you sing either The circle of celebrities In the United States, very long-lived programs remain on the air, some with more than 30 seasons behind them, such as Amazing Race, Dancing with the Stars either survivor. “There is not so much renewal. A killer format as masked singer either The Voice It does not appear every year, so it is important that the brands consolidate on the grid ”, he completes.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.