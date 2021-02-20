Entertainment Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is filing for divorce from her rapper Kanye West

Kardashian, 40, is seeking joint custody of the couple’s four children, according to TMZ.

Real TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce to separate her husband from rapper From Kanye West. The American super couple has been married for nearly seven years. Kardashian’s resignation intentions have been confirmed by his spokesman.

The entertainment news site was the first to report the difference TMZ, according to which the difference is “as consistent as it may be”. Kardashian, 40, is seeking joint custody of the couple’s children, according to TMZ. The couple has four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 1.

As early as last month, U.S. media reported that the celebrity couple would live apart and attend couple therapy. The couple started dating in 2012 and married in Italy in 2014. Firstborn North was born in 2013.

Kardashian has garnered publicity with, among other things, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians series, which followed the preconceptions of his family.

West, 43, in turn, is known as a rapper and producer. He has won 21 Grammys and his records have sold over 20 million copies. West was also nominated in the U.S. presidential election. However, his election campaign was very peculiar, and the candidacy was seen as part of a publicity stunt. West has spoken openly about suffering from bipolar disorder.