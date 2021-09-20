Command Napoli. That the four out of four at the start of the championship had not done so since 2017. With Maurizio Sarri on the bench. But Luciano Spalletti, back on the bench, after having rested in the post Inter, gave solidity, concreteness, security, cynicism to the team. Who risks little, dribbles very well, has super schemes on inactive balls, marches like a roller and in 52 ‘knocks out Udinese (he makes four without suffering) and closing the practice easily. There are 10 goals scored in 4 games. They are only two those suffered. Like Milan.

In the first half two goals had, in truth, taken all hope away from Luca Gotti’s team who had deceived his fans with seven points in the first three games. By the way, the Dacia Arena was sold out, in the sense that the available tickets have all been sold out. But this time the Bianconeri North could spare themselves certain chants towards the Neapolitans. Out of place and meaningless in a city that Neapolitans adore them and in a club that has had Totò Di Natale as its flag for years. First half But here’s the game: Gotti doesn’t change, he respects his plot with the usual defense, the same midfield and Deulofeu and Pussetto kicking in front. Spalletti puts Insigne and Politano wide with Osimhen in the center. A terrifying trident. But the first minutes are Udinese who find a good combination between Pereyra and Stryger and have the two in front running. After 5 ‘Pereyra claims for a contact in the area with Di Lorenzo, but there is nothing for Manganiello. We have to wait until 13 ‘for the first thrill: Silvestri is good on Insigne’s conclusion and rejects. Four minutes is Deulofeu who shows what player he is: he goes into pressing steals the ball from Ospina, then when pressed he fails to give power to the shot. But at 24 ‘Napoli passes: Mario Rui throws Insigne on the left, Molina loses him and Frattamaggiore’s talent beats Silvestri, who tries to get out without luck, with a lob. But the goal is assigned to Osimhen who pushes her in giving the final touch. Udinese feel the blow, Samir risks a hard entry on Politano, Fabian Ruiz kicks from outside and takes the post and in the 35th minute on a perhaps excessive punishment, granted for a foul by Becao (who protests a lot) on Insigne il Napoli find a perfect pattern. Always Insigne, he supports for Fabian Ruiz who sends to the left where Koulibaly, perhaps hitting badly, allows Rrahmani to “enter” well with empty goal.