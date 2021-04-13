Entertainment Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the most watched celebrity couple in recent years, reached an agreement on joint custody

Kardashian and West also agreed that they would not need each other’s financial support in the future. Both are among the richest people in the world today.

Plasterer Kanye West and his wife, a true television star Kim Kardashian have reached an agreement on the future of the couple’s four young children.

In the future, the celebrity couple will have joint custody of their children. It tells about this, among other things BBC.

The matter was resolved when West filed his own counterpart to Kardashian’s divorce application.

West and Kardashian have 7- and 3-year-old daughters and 5- and soon 2-year-old sons.

In her divorce application, Kim Kardashian initially hoped for joint custody, but there have also been allegations in public that Kardashian would demand sole custody of her children.

Kardashian left application on 19 February and thus began the process of ending the seven-year marriage.

Both parties were of the opinion that the marriage must end. The reason for the divorce, according to the couple, is the union’s “unresolved contradictions”.

The couple also agreed that neither would need each other’s financial support in the future. Also during their marriage, they kept the economies of both separate. The couple had a marriage contract.

Mixed rapist West that true TV star Kardashian are the world’s most famous entertainment personalities. As a couple, they were the most watched celebrity couples of the last decade.

Both are also very successful financially.

Last week, Kim Kardashian became a billionaire when her net worth reached a billion-dollar ghost mark. Kardashian has accumulated its wealth through revenue from its television and promotional contracts, among other things, as well as its own cosmetics and clothing brands. Kardashian has tens of millions of followers on social media.

Kardashian became one new billionaire among 2,755 other billionaires in a list held by the financial magazine Forbes. Kanye West was on the list before.

According to Bloomberg, West’s assets recently rose to $ 6.6 billion. Much of West’s assets are tied to the Yeezy brand he owns, which sells Adidas shoes as well as Gap’s clothing. The financial magazine Forbes has questioned the value of West’s assets and says it is less than a third of the amount calculated by Bloomberg.

Kim from Kardashian became a celebrity in 2007, when he began telling about his family Kardashians-true TV series.

Kanye West is known as a rapper and producer. He has won 21 Grammys and his records have sold over 20 million copies.

Last year, West was also a candidate in the U.S. presidential election. However, his election campaign was very peculiar, and the candidacy was seen as part of a publicity stunt.

West has spoken openly about suffering from bipolar disorder.