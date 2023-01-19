Entertainment | Israeli Playtika makes a purchase offer for Rovio worth more than 680 million euros

According to Playtika’s press release, it is offering to buy Rovio at a price of EUR 9.05 per share. Rovio has not announced the purchase offer.

Israeli gaming company Playtika Holding says it has made a purchase offer of more than 680 million euros for Rovio Entertainment, which operates in the same field in Finland.

Playtika tells about it in its press release. Rovio has not announced the purchase offer. Rovio is known for its Angry Birds mobile games.

According to Playtika’s press release, it is offering to buy Rovio at a price of EUR 9.05 per share. According to Playtika, the offered price would be about a 55 percent premium to the closing price of Rovio’s stock on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Rovio’s share ended with a decrease of 2.5 percent to 5.67 euros on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Playtika’s share was down 1.1 percent in the evening on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wall Street.

Playtika says it made a buyout offer to Rovio’s board on Thursday. The offer is non-binding, and Playtika and Rovio do not have a contract, says Playtika.

According to Playtika, the offer it announced on Thursday is already the second to buy Rovio.

The company says that it made the first, undisclosed purchase offer in November. The price per share offered at that time was 8.50 euros.