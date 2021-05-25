Entertainment industry WSJ: Amazon near acquisition of large Hollywood studio, costs 9 billion for MGM and James Bond

The selling price of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios is estimated to rise to about $ 9 billion. This would be Amazon’s largest acquisition since 2017, when it acquired the Whole Foods grocery chain.

American data company Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $ 9 billion, or about $ 7.4 billion in debt, financial media Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday.

Founded in 1924, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios in California is primarily focused on producing and distributing movies and TV shows.

American CNBC financial media data by the deal can be announced as early as Tuesday.

Amazon is a large cloud service company and online retailer that has spread across many industries. It is also a major producer and distributor of streaming programs through its Amazon Prime service.

Amazon is competing with major streaming players such as Netflix and Disney + for consumer needs and requires production expertise and content.

It would be Amazon’s second-largest acquisition after the $ 13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017, WSJ says.

Yet in December, MGM was estimated to be worth about $ 5.5 billion with its liabilities, WSJ says.

MGM is not a listed company, but its shares are traded.

MGM was close to bankruptcy in 2010 when a number of private equity firms bought it.

News Negotiations between Amazon and ‘GM came to light after AT&T announced that it would merge its media holdings with Discovery and the companies would form a new company from these operations.

The announcement was thought to accelerate the concentration of media holdings, the WSJ estimates.

MGM known, for example Singing raindropt musical, Sylvester Stallonen Rocky or About the adventures of the Pink Panther.

Secret Agent 007 and the Dr. No poster were reviewed in April 2021 for auction.g The film starring Sean Connery was completed in 1962.

It also has an extensive Film and Program Library, which includes franchise rights to James Bond films.

These rights have a lot of value in streaming channel software.

Some of the classic treasures of the MGM library, such as Wonderland of Oz and Gone with the wind, has been sold before.

MGM: n TV series are an example The Handmaid’s Tale – Slave * s Tank – The Lion’s Cave and Fargo.

The company also owns the pay-TV channel Epix.