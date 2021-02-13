Entertainment industry Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Superstar Justin Timberlake’s past behavior has become a topic of discussion since a new documentary about Britney Spears was released.

World one of the biggest pop stars in the United States Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to an American pop star From Britney Spears after a new documentary Framing Britney Spears brought Timberlake’s behavior back into the limelight at the turn of the 21st century, when he and Spears were dating.

At the same time, Timberlake has also apologized to the American pop star From Janet Jackson the busting incident and its aftermath of the 2004 Super Bowl interim show.

Timberlake apologized On Instagram.

Framing Britney Spears In the archives of the documentary, Timberlake talks about her and Spears ’sex relationship.

In particular, Timberlake’s actions since the resignation of the supertein star pair in 2002 are viewed critically: when the yellow press tore off rumors and headlines about Spears ’alleged infidelity, Timberlake began his solo career and released a single that became a big hit. Cry Me a River, whose video featured Spears’ twin. In the song and video, Timberlake accused Spears of ruining the relationship and on that charge rose to even greater stardom while the media got even more fuel to bark at Spears.

In practice, the documentary accuses Timberlake of having sexism and riding Spears with a greater reputation at the time.

Timberlaken the behavior has been widely discussed on social media since the publication of the document. At the same time, Timberlake’s performance in and after the 2004 Super Bowl interim show has also come to the fore. In the interim show, Timberlake revealed his co-performer Janet Jackson’s second breast live.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake appeared on the Super Bowl interim show in 2004.­

In the United States, such nudity was a huge shock, and Jackson’s appearance at that year’s Grammy Awards gala was canceled. In addition, the media again tore screaming headlines from Jackson, but not from Timberlake. Timberlake got out like a dog from the gate.

“I am deeply sorry for the stages of my life where my actions have made things worse when I spoke past my mouth, or when I didn’t stand by someone when I should have. I understand that I betrayed expectations in those and many other moments and benefited from a system that looks at female hatred and racism through the fingers, ”Timberlake wrote on Instagram on Friday night Finnish time.

“In particular, I want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for each separately because I care about both and respect them and know I betrayed them.”

“Entertainment industry is defective. It creates success stories about men, especially white men. It is designed to do so. Because I am a privileged man, I have to keep the sound of this. Because of my own ignorance, I didn’t recognize it when it happened in my own life, but I never want to benefit again when others are discouraged, ”Timberlake continued in his statement.

“I haven’t gotten into this pitfall flawlessly during my career. I know that this apology is only a first step and does not absolve us of the mistakes of the past. However, I want to take responsibility for my own missteps and be part of a world where people are supported and improved. ”

“I care deeply about the well-being of both my loved ones and former loved ones. I can do better and strive for better. ”