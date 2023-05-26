Friday, May 26, 2023
Entertainment Industry | If you sell a text to a production company during a strike, the sale may be the last of your career. The US screenwriters’ strike is shaking the entertainment industry.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Picture: Antti Saloniemi / HS, Shutterstock

HS Vision|Entertainment industry

Screenwriters in the United States fear that streaming’s premium model, artificial intelligence and studio greed will destroy their profession. Previous strikes in the industry have moved Finnish film history as well as world politics.

Size the entertainment industry is at a crossroads and everyone knows it,” the actor Tom Hanks stated on the CBS morning show on May 9, when asked about the writers’ strike that began a week earlier.

“It is necessary to be able to share the pie made up of revenues in a fair way to those who create the content of films and TV shows. That is, not for those who make the contracts, but for those who make the content. The first of them to become screenwriters.”

