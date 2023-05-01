Entertainment Industry | Hollywood is threatened by a screenwriters’ strike

The previous screenwriters’ strike in 2007 lasted a hundred days and cost the entertainment industry nearly two billion dollars.

of the United States the companies responsible for the production of film and television series were threatened on Monday by a screenwriters’ strike, which, if realized and prolonged, could bring hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to the industry.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), among other things, wants better remuneration for screenwriters and a larger share of the profits made by streaming services on their series.

According to the studio companies, they cannot afford increases in the highly competitive industry, because the studios are already having to cut their expenses.

“The general mood is that a strike is coming. This agreement defines how streaming services pay us now and in the future,” explained the anonymous screenwriter.

The previous screenwriters’ strike in 2007 lasted a hundred days and cost the entertainment industry nearly two billion dollars.

If no agreement can be reached, the strike will begin at the end of the day on the night before Tuesday local time. Its effects can be seen immediately, for example, in the cancellation of talk shows.