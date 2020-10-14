Entertainment industry FT: The financial crisis of Finnkino’s owner AMC is deepening

The value of the high-interest corporate loan issued in April has fallen significantly.

Finnkino the losses of parent company AMC Entertainment after the coronavirus pandemic are of concern to investors, the Financial Times says.

This is reflected in the valuation of the corporate loan issued by AMC in April.

In April, AMC sold a corporate loan at an interest rate of 10.5 percent, raising $ 500 million from the market.

Now in the secondary market, the value of that debt security has dwindled to 65 cents for every dollar lent.

“The bond market tells me they are in trouble,” Dinosaur Financial Group bond trader John Dixon said according to France Télécom.

Credit rating agency At the beginning of October, S&P lowered AMC’s credit rating by two notches to one of the lowest junk debt ratings.

S & P said the AMC’s cash reserves run out within six months, because it makes the loss of one hundred million dollars a month, told the FT.

American AMC Entertainment is the world’s largest cinema operator.

At the end of August, it said it had sold the Baltic cinema chain Forum Cinemas to the Estonian investment company UP Investment.

The Forum Cinemas chain includes a total of nine cinemas in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

AMC’s largest owner is Chinese entertainment giant Wanda Group.

Finnkino transferred to AMC in 2017, when AMC acquired the Nordic Cinema Group from Swedish Bonnier, to which Finnkino then belonged.