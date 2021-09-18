Entertainment Essi Unkuri, an entrepreneur from Vaasa, was crowned Miss Finland

Emmi Suuronen from Vantaa took the title of the first heritage princess. Sonja Länsivuori from Helsinki was the second heritage princess.

18.9. 22:40 | Updated 18.9. 22:57

Based in Vaasa Essi Unkuri, 23, was chosen the most beautiful woman in Finland on Saturday Miss Finland in the finals of the competition. Unkuri was also voted an audience favorite.

After studying, bilingual Hungary moved to Helsinki four years ago. He has studied marketing and works as an entrepreneur.

The first princess princess took the title Emmi Suuronen From Vantaa. Ranked second as Heritage Princess Sonja Länsivuori From Helsinki.

The Miss Finland competition was organized in an exceptional way this year, as all the finalists were women who had already participated in the competition in previous years. Unkuri participated in the Miss Finland competition in 2017. She was also an audience favorite at that time.