Saeed Ahmed (Sharjah)

Entertainment and tourism destinations in various regions of Sharjah witnessed a high turnout of visitors during the Eid days, as it included various activities, shows and events, most notably the Al Qasba Canal, the Al Majaz Waterfront, the Aljada Skating Field, as well as entertainment marketing destinations in the malls.

Citizen and resident families and visitors enjoyed spending a pleasant atmosphere in the Emirate of Sharjah during Eid Al-Fitr, and expressed their happiness on this beautiful occasion that brings them together on love and compassion in the good land of the Emirates.

Visitors to Sharjah enjoyed watching the fireworks that were launched in more than one tourist and entertainment destination in the emirate, which decorated the sky with luminous colors, and formed an artistic painting that was admired by all. Throughout the days of Eid Al-Fitr.

The beaches of Sharjah witnessed a great turnout of visitors from different nationalities, enjoying swimming, practicing water and beach sports, and spending a beautiful atmosphere on the sea with their families and friends. The Shis Garden and Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan witnessed a great turnout on the first and second days of Eid, as visitors had the experience of kayaking in the dam, among the mountains.

The Emirate of Sharjah enjoys an abundance of its beautiful gardens, which are intended for all age groups, as visitors enjoyed visiting parks and gardens, including the “Splash Park” and Sharjah National Park, and the park gardens that include the “Kingdom of Pearls” water park, and the “Island of Legends” amusement park, with service facilities. And entertainment according to the highest international standards, in addition to the “Rahmaniyah” parks, and visitors were able to see the most beautiful and rare marine creatures in the Sharjah Aquarium.