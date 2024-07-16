Global E&M Market to Reach $3.4 Trillion by 2028

Despite macroeconomic challenges, technological changes and increased geographic and market competition, the global Entertainment & Media (E&M) sector continued to grow in 2023. PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2024-2028 photographs a 5% increase in total revenues and a value of 2.8 trillion dollars in 2023 for the entertainment and media sector, with overall economic growth higher than that estimated by the IMF.

According to the PwC Outlook, which covers 13 sectors in 53 countries, Global E&M revenues to reach $3.4 trillion by 2028with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. In particular, the value of global advertising revenues will rise to $1 trillion in 2026, representing more than half (55%) of the total growth in E&M revenues over the next five years.

PwC research also finds that streaming services, traditionally dependent on subscription-based revenue models, will adapt their strategies to a context of increased competition and new challenges in consumer usage and adoption. To continue growing, industry players will invest in consolidation strategies and focus on “live” sporting events (including the Summer Olympics and Paralympics), restrictions on password sharing among subscribers, and advertising-based models.

From a global perspective, The United States of America remains the world’s largest market for consumer spending and advertising revenue (4.3% CAGR to 2028), accounting for more than a third of global E&M spending in 2023. However, other large markets such as China (7.1%) and India (8.3%), and less mature markets such as Indonesia (8.5%) and Nigeria (10.1%), are showing faster growth rates.

Global advertising revenue to reach $1 trillion by 2026

According to PwC research, global advertising revenues will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2028, faster than the other two E&M macro categories analyzed: connectivity revenues (2.9%) and consumer spending (2.2%). Global advertising revenues will reach $1 trillion in 2026 and will double the 2020 values ​​in 2028. According to PwC estimates, the advertising component will represent 55% of the total growth of the E&M sector in the next five years.

In detail, digital advertising is the largest and fastest growing segment of the advertising industry. Digital advertising is expected to grow 10.1% in 2023, adding $52.5 billion in new revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2028, when it will account for 77.1% of total ad spending.

Maria Teresa Capobianco, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Leader at PwC Italia, comments: “We expect a global market of 3,400 billion dollars in 2028 with an increasingly important role for the ADV segment, which is currently worth more than 1/3 of the market. A global market by nature, in which the needs of advertising investors and the needs of entertainment users require innovation in creativity, content and technology. Companies need to continue to rethink business models to make them sustainable over time. Personally, I see a market in which the difference will be made through vision, mastery of the potential of technologies such as AI and M&A activities”.

Streaming Services Look to New Models to Drive Growth

Streaming service usage and consumer adoption continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace than in previous years. The slowdown is linked to increasing competition among service providers and difficulties in convincing consumers to pay more for digital goods and services.

The number of global subscriptions to over-the-top (OTT) video services, which stood at 1.6 billion in 2023, will rise to 2.1 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 5%. PwC estimates a slight growth in the global average value pfor OTT video service subscriptions, which will increase from $65.21 in 2023 to $67.66 in 2028. The ongoing slowdown is forcing major streaming operators to rethink their business models and look for new revenue streams beyond subscriptions, including offering ad-supported offerings for reduced subscription fees, tightening restrictions on password sharing between accounts, offering live sports events, and consolidating the industry. In developed markets, consolidation is manifesting itself through subscription providers bundling. According to PwC studies, advertising will account for about 28% of global OTT streaming revenues by 2028, up from 20% in 2023.

Gaming: Asia Confirms Its Segment’s Main Market and Will Represent 54.4% of Global Revenues in 2028

Gaming, which includes eSports (competitive gaming with professional tournaments and live spectators), continued to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the E&M industry, with total revenues of $227.6 billion in 2023 (+4.6% vs 2022). Revenues are set to exceed $300 billion in 2027, nearly double the 2019 level. Asia remains the largest regional gaming market, accounting for 48.1% of the global gaming total in 2023, with a share that will rise to 54.4% and revenues of $181.8 billion in 2028.

Cinema and Live Music: The Growth of Live Experiences

In Entertainment & Media, real-life experiences such as concerts and cinema continue to grow. Ticket sales for cinema and live music account for 38.6% of the net increase in global consumer spending in 2023. Driven by major events such as musicians’ world tours, live music revenue increased 26% and represents more than half of the overall music market. Thanks to the many blockbusters in 2023, cinema saw a 30.4% increase in box office spending compared to the previous year. Global cinema revenue is set to surpass pre-pandemic 2019 levels in 2026.

Filippo Schemoz, Partner PwC Italia, Entertainment&Media Advisory, comments: “Entertainment & Media is a sector in which physical experiences continue to be extremely popular: paper books, out of home advertising, musical concerts, major events, cinema and sports are just a few examples of segments that are experiencing consolidation and growth. The challenge for operators in the sector lies in integrating businesses linked to physical experiences with the potential of digital businesses enabled by technology, in order to renew their operating models and achieve greater efficiency”.