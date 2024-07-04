A young woman woman of only 31 years old lost her life after making a truly drastic decision. The same mother of four children, had decided to undergo an operation that would no longer allow her to get pregnant, but something went wrong.

Udine Hospital

The doctors responsible have been entered in the register of suspects.

She doesn’t want to have any more children: Woman undergoes sterilization surgery but loses her life

A woman just 31 years old, mother of four children, decided to opt for a drastic decision that would no longer allow her to have new pregnancies. Vanessa Kurothis was his name, he lived in Pordenone and had decided to undergo a intervention very delicate at San Vito al Tagliamento Hospital.

Archive photo

This operation, known as sterilizationwould have permanently affected her ability to reproduce, thus effectively eliminating the possibility of becoming pregnant. Unfortunately, however, something went wrong and on June 26 the woman passed away.

The news of his disappearance was released only today following some complications that would have led the woman into one comatose stateVanessa was rushed to the hospital in Udine, but passed away shortly after her arrival.

Doctors who operated on the woman are being investigated

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the 31-year-old, as her situation was too serious when she arrived at the hospital in Udine. The details are not yet known. causes of deathbut it seems that the Udine Public Prosecutor’s Office has decided to open a file and accuse the doctors who operated on Vanessa of manslaughter.

Archive photo

Let’s talk about the gynecologist and the anesthetist who would have taken care of the operation and who most likely have an active role in what happened. In any case, it is necessary to wait for the result of the autopsy to understand what happened and thus clarify who is to blame.

The woman’s relatives were left speechless, as were the children who will have to grow up without their mother. Fortunately, they are supported by the affection that the entire community is showing them in this difficult time to face.