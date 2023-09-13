The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organized a press conference in Abu Dhabi this afternoon to announce the details of the amendment to the federal law regarding regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles that use the country’s roads, which was approved by the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. The Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in the presence of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, and a number of the Ministry’s strategic partners.

During the conference, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure confirmed that the most prominent amendments included in the federal decree law regarding regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles were the approval to implement a 65-ton maximum weight for these vehicles and trucks on the roads, starting in 2024, and the obligations of heavy vehicle operators, whether owners. Or a tenant, and determine the powers of the regulatory authorities responsible for enforcing monitoring procedures, recording violations, and related corrective and preventive actions, noting that the decree law will enter into experimental application as of next October 1.

The Minister said: “Coordination will be made with the competent federal and local authorities to install 24 smart electronic portals by the end of 2024 concerned with measuring and monitoring the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles, and to work on preparing decisions related to tables of total and maximum axle weights and tables of maximum permitted dimensions according to vehicle classifications and the number of their axles.” In addition to the list of violations and administrative penalties for actions that violate the provisions of the law and the decisions implementing it, the entities responsible for imposing these penalties, and the grievance mechanism against them.

He added: “These efforts aim to improve and develop the infrastructure related to the infrastructure, transport and logistics sectors, in addition to their role in strengthening the national economy, as the contribution of the land transport sector to the gross domestic product amounts to 14 billion dirhams. It also provides better opportunities for sustainability and development, and will enhance… “Our competitive ability to increase and improve the quality of life of our citizens.”

The Minister confirmed that the Ministry will immediately begin coordination with its partners in the government sectors (federal and local) in addition to the private sector, to develop the necessary procedures that will accelerate work on implementing the law, and ensure its implementation in a way that ensures achieving the maximum possible benefit for the desired objectives of this law, and in a way that achieves The interests of society and its economy.

He pointed out that the new amendments support the government’s endeavor to accelerate the achievement of the goals of making the infrastructure interconnected, technologically advanced, and the safest and most secure in the world within the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, which requires qualitative and multiplied efforts that contribute to achieving government aspirations and reflect positively on society and the various sectors of the country. Stressing that adherence to the federal law regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles would reduce road accidents and enhance traffic safety on the roads.

He said: “It is expected that the implementation of the new decree law will contribute to reducing traffic accident deaths by 50% per 100,000 people, as studies indicate that the death rate in truck accidents reaches 62%. It will also have a positive impact on road networks of bridges, and will contribute to reducing the cost of Road maintenance costs 200 million dirhams annually, and studies prepared in this regard have shown that implementing the federal law and the decisions implementing it will work to reduce carbon emissions by 5 billion kilograms until 2032, and thus reduce pollution. Thus, proper application of the law and decisions will contribute to supporting the goals of the year. Sustainability today for tomorrow.