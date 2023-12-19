Clarifications for businesses in the field of mandatory conclusion of contracts with weather services – such amendments were supported by the government commission on legislative activities, Izvestia found out on December 19. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Igor Cherepanov noted that the prepared bill is aimed at implementing the legal positions of the Constitutional Court of Russia.

The current regulations, he explained to Izvestia, do not allow determining the criteria on the basis of which an economic entity may be obligated to conclude a paid contract with an institution of hydrometeorology and environmental monitoring for the provision of information services related to obtaining forecasts of adverse meteorological conditions. Now they are ambiguous.

“The purpose of the proposed changes is to specify the provisions of the legislation so that the justifiable public goals pursued by the state do not lead to unlawful restrictions on business activity and do not interfere with its implementation,” Cherepanov said.

He explained that the bill would define general information about adverse weather conditions as environmental data or environmental information. And they are public information. Accordingly, access to such information cannot be limited unless it is a state secret.

“In addition, specialized (object-oriented) forecasts of adverse weather conditions can be compiled. Such forecasts can be provided to business entities on a reimbursable basis,” Cherepanov emphasized.

