The 7 finalists have been chosen for the GammaDonna Awardthe award which, now in its 15th edition, is dedicated tofemale entrepreneurship innovative. In fact, there are more and more female entrepreneurs who come from the world of research, university and sciencewomen who choose to invest their talent and skills in challenging sectors with a high technological content, transforming the‘innovation in progress and concrete benefits for society, with an ever vigilant eye on social and environmental impact.

Not only. Generators of technology and innovative ideas, women entrepreneurs are increasingly betting on new business and ‘network’ governance models, creating veritable supply chains of sustainable innovation, which pool local resources to accelerate growth and multiply the impact. And among these are the 7 finalists of the GammaDonna Award, a recognition that since 2004 has valued innovative female entrepreneurial initiative, with the aim of contributing to reducing the gender gap in the socio-economic field through virtuous business examples.

Seven women at the helm of businesses in very different sectors, but with a common and solid commitment to sustainability and technological innovation and values, both in business and in business management and they are Sabrina Fiorentino, Sestre [Trinitapoli, BAT]Roberta Ligossi, Ta-Daan [Milano]Susanna Martucci, Alisea [Vicenza]Raffaella Moro, Reair [Milano]Elisa Piscitelli, Futurely [Milano]Dina Ravera, Destination Italy Group [Roma]Cristiana Vignoli, Hemera Pharma [Verona]. The seven female entrepreneurs will compete – from the stage of the largest Italian event on technology, the Italian Tech Week – for the GammaDonna Award for innovative female entrepreneurship which will be held on Friday 29 September.