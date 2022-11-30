Tunisia-France 1-0

A small France, already qualified and with a formation distorted by Deschamps to save energy, gives way to a square and motivated Tunisia and closes the group with a bad impression and a defeat. Nothing changes as Les Bleus go first and the Africans drop out of the World Cup as Australia maintain second place by beating disappointing Denmark.

The expert Khazri, Montpellier’s outfield striker, decided with a textbook cue, taking advantage of a collective nap from the defence. The game ends with a final yellow, an episode much contested by France. In the 98th minute Griezmann equalized after a frantic move. The New Zealander Gonzer, until then impeccable, whistled the end. The players head towards the changing rooms, but the referee stops everything, called back by the Var, goes to review the action, blows Griezmann’s questionable offside and lets the match continue for 2′. The draw would not have changed the judgment on France. The opportunity to show off many elements of the squad fail: Fofana makes many mistakes, Veretout has little impact, Coman plays (as often happens to him) on his behalf. Definitely not in line with the quality of the owners are Disasi, Kolo Muani and Guendouzi. Something changes when Deschamps fields Mbappè, Griezmann and Rabiot at a distance, but the desire to commit is relative, even if the opportunities flock and Griezmann’s draw is cancelled. France remain one of the major favorites for the title and the forces saved could prove decisive. Tunisia comes out with their heads held high and they have good teamwork with defender Ghandri and all-rounder Laidouni as protagonists as well as Khazri. Didier Deschamps likes to exaggerate. The many forfeits (Pogba, Kantè, Maignan, Kimpembe, Benzema, Lucas Hernandez) advise him to be cautious, with qualification already in his pocket. But the nine substitutions against Denmark cause confusion on the pitch.

Tunisia takes its chances in a particular match: 10/11 of the starters were born in France, while Les Bleus have 13 players born in Africa. Tunisia fans, mostly in the stadium, boo both the anthem and the French players. Difficult to create unity in a revolutionized team. France has to defend itself and suffers on the flanks where the Tunisians are inserted. Operations are directed by Laidouni, a quality player who stood out in Ferencvaros, but Khazri finalizes. In the 9th minute Tunisia passes with a splendid turn by Ghandri, but the var catches an offside which nullifies the feat. France are untied, Camavinga is in trouble as a low winger, in the 25th minute Fofana opens well for Coman who lingers and then sends out. In the 25th minute a mistake by Camavinga frees Khazri, the 37/year-old Mandanda frantically rejects.

In the second half, Tunisia continued to attack and moved on in the 13th minute: Fofana let Skhini slip the ball away in midfield and lingered to protest. Khazri takes off and makes the slalom between Varane, Konatè and Disasi, then pushes Mandanda into the corner. The skyrocketing enthusiasm of the fans dies when the news arrives of Australia’s lead over Denmark which means elimination. Deschamps inserts Saliba, Rabiot, Mbappè, Griezmann and Dembelè but France fails to draw. Numerous chances for Dembele’, Rabiot, Kolu Muani and Mbappè twice, then there’s Griezmann’s goal validated and then disallowed. For Tunisia there is at least the joy of leaving the World Cup with a prestigious victory.

Australia-Denmark 1-0

Also deserved qualification for the round of 16 for Australia, who beat a disappointing Denmark thanks to a goal by Leckie. And to think that the Scandinavian team, with Eriksen still in the starting lineup, got off to a good start in the first half trying to close the socceroos in their penalty area. Denmark, however, proved to be not very concrete in the offensive phase, with Australia almost never taking risks.

At the start of the second half, then, the yellow-green team takes courage also because in the meantime Tunisia wins over France with a consequent overtaking in the standings. Thus, in the 60th minute, the qualifying goal scored by Leckie arrives, who on the counterattack overtakes the goalkeeper with a precise left-footed diagonal. Denmark tries to react, but Australia closes in defense of their own penalty area with great concentration. The final assault of the Vikings was useless, as they are unable to find the right spark and thus have to leave Qatar earlier than expected.

Australia will therefore face, in the round of 16, the national team that will arrive first in group C, the one with Argentina, Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.