A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday after falling off a bicycle on a ‘skate’ track in Jumilla. The young man, who suffered a severe blow to the head, was treated ‘in situ’ by 061 toilets and later transferred to the Virgen del Castillo Hospital in Yecla to receive medical attention.

According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the accident occurred at 8:34 p.m., in the skate park located in Ronda de Poniente in the wine-growing town. They also helped at the scene of the event local police force Jumilla.