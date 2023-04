video

Beppe Risso

Entella wins at home against Pontedera thanks to a goal from Tenkorang and hooks Reggina in first place. Magical day for the Biancocelesti who, thanks to the three points earned today and the draw of the Emilians, become first in the standings. “Now we can say that it all depends on us – warns Mr. Volpe – The classification is only important on the last day”. Three are missing.



01:13