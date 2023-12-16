Chiavari – Entella's important success over Rimini was the best and most hoped-for prologue the youth sector Christmas party, which took place on the Municipal lawn a few minutes after the final whistle of the match between the Biancocelesti and the Romagna. The players of the first team, who opened the parade, ideally handed over the baton to the boys and girls of the Biancoceleste “cantera” which is now something more than a sporting phenomenon.

Thirty-one teams between Virtus Entella, Entella Academy and Caperanese Entella, a number of mini athletes approaching seven hundred. Figures that mean having to create and manage a complex organizational machine that is evidently not limited to just taking the field at the weekend to defend the Biancocelesti colours.



«Our goal is to try to train footballers, but even before that it is to educate kids about sport and football which can be a great school of life. Contributing to training men is an important mission.” This was one of the most significant passages of the short speech given by the president Antonio Gozzi he addressed the audience of young people parading on the Comunale pitch wearing the blue and white shirt and forming the “cantera”, one of the greatest prides of the management of the entrepreneur who has continuously led the club in via Gastaldi since 2007.



Football, but not only. «It always makes a certain impression to see all the kids from the youth sector together who are the pride of our club. A good message came from the first team today (yesterday for those reading, note) – concluded the Biancoceleste president – which is to not give up and to have faith even in the most difficult moments. I tell you guys to always go with your head held high and not to give up even when everything goes wrong and seems complicated. Always fight.”