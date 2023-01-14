He wins and convinces Mr. Volpe’s team in Romagna. It’s 4-1 for the people of Chiavari. Merkaj unlocks it, Rada doubles. Rimini returned to the match with Rossetti but Merkaj and Morosini’s goal at the end closed the discussion. Three fundamental points on a difficult field, the biancocelesti give continuity to the home victory against Alessandria. The sporting director of the Biancocelesti Matteo Superbi appears in the press room in place of an influenced coach Volpe: “I was afraid of this match, it was a victory for a great team” was his comment.



