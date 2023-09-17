Chiavari – An infinite pleasure, seven kilometers long. The little ones beating the big ones? Too banal. No, this time there’s more why Sestri played big and Entella was small, baby, too bad to be true. He enjoys Sestri, who has brought out anger, malice, ardor, a sense of belonging, what the bourgeois Entella doesn’t have.

Pane’s decisive goal is almost a sign of destiny, the “revenge” of a boy born and raised in the Chiavari youth sector. Entella only woke up at the end, when Tomaselli and Meazzi entered the field, two players who cannot not play in a slow and composed team. Volpe made the wrong moves, he got very few right on the night of the 4,200 of the Comunale, Barilari got them all right and gave his “people” and the patron Risaliti a joy that will remain in the history of the corsairs. Sestri enjoys it, Entella cries and licks its wounds, but that’s not how it goes. On the pitch we need a completely different attitude and a healthy wake-up call and who knows, Sestri’s realism could be a source of inspiration for the entire Biancoceleste environment. Grit, a big heart like this and a goal that makes the difference. The Tigullio derby belongs to Sestri Levante and is flawless.

Rivalry, desire to win: there is everything and more in the challenge between Entella and Sestri Levante that returns after fourteen years of absence. Volpe continues on the 3-5-2 line but changes some players, outside Petermann and surprisingly Tomaselli, one of the brightest in the first performances of the Volpe band, inside the young Lipani and Disanto, Barilari responds with a 4-3-1-2 which becomes a 3-5-2. He has the right “garra” for Sestri Levante, he attacks all over the field, runs, hits, fights and steals even if the first opportunity goes to Entella with Zamparo who finds the ball on the edge of the small area, but kicks out. Parlanti goes over everyone, Candiano doesn’t miss a beat, Busatto wages war up front.

Entella seems to be in difficulty and then Sestri passes and makes the most of an inactive ball, one of Entella’s always weak points: the corner from the left is extended to the far post where Pane is the quickest to slide into the net. A goal from the former player which explodes the Corsair fans and literally sends Entella into a tailspin. Volpe’s team loses the north, gets nervous – five yellow cards in quick succession – risks being doubled, but above all manages to not create anything, ending up crashing into the intelligent and never passive wall of Barilari’s team .

Volpe plays the Meazzi card at the start of the second half, but Sestri does not falter and Candiano warms De Lucia’s hands. The Biancocelesti fans lose patience and throw paper and some objects onto the pitch forces the referee to call a suspension of the match. Entella raises the pressure and comes close to scoring with Meazzi and Tomaselli who give at least a bit of sprint and vitality to the Chiavari cause, Sestri defends itself, raises the wall and takes it home to the joy of its “people”, effectively opening the Entella nervous crisis. The Sestri fans celebrate, the Entella fans openly contest Volpe: they are the two sides of a derby destined to make the history of Tigullino football.