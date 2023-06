The season of Virtus Entella is interrupted against Zeman’s Pescara who also in the return match, at the Comunale, prevails over the Chiavaresi for 3-2. Despite the defeat, Mr. Volpe congratulated the team and the whole group for the season. Next year Virtus Entella will play the Lega Pro championship again and it will be a derby with the newly promoted Sestri Levante.



00:53