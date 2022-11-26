Virtus Entella recovers from the “tie” and finds the three points again. Home victory against Vis Pesaro. Game under control but in the final match everything happens: with the Chiavaresi on 2-0 thanks to goals from Tenkorang and Zamparo, Vis Pesaro reopens the match on penalty in the final. The goal of the visitors registers only a little more suffering for the Biancocelesti victory, second in the standings one point behind Reggiana. In three days back on the field against Pontedera.

Video by Beppe Risso



01:05