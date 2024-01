series c

Break over, Virtus Entella resumes its journey in the Serie C championship and does so away from home on the difficult pitch of Ancona. Kick-off at 4.15pm «We tried to make the most of these days off to work well with intensity – said Gallo who added – I ask my boys for determination and the desire not to concede, to face every match, at home or out, the same way. Which we achieved in the last away match.



00:49