Virtus Entella on the pitch on Saturday afternoon (2 December), home match against Zeman’s Pescara. Kick-off at 4.15pm. Gallo has to deal with the absentees but asks his forwards to find the goal (and the victory). Among those called up there is also baby Embalo, a goalscorer with the Primavera. “I want a team that is attentive and ready to take advantage of the opportunities we create.”



01:16