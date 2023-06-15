Chiavari – Entella also says hello Michele Pellizzer and it is a piece of recent Lazio history that is going away. Behind Andrea Paroni there was now only the thirty-four-year-old central defender from Veneto, a man who symbolizes the long career of the Chiavari players among the professionals, and several times an Entellian captain. After eight seasons, characterized by great triumphs and some disappointments, the paths of the defender and the Biancoceleste club will divide on June 30th, the expiry date of the contract which will not be renewed. A farewell that the footballer would certainly have wanted differently, to be lived more fully and as a protagonist.

The last two championships have been very difficult for Pellizzer, conditioned by an incredible chain of injuries which limited his performance. The last one, the one remedied in the bad evening in Cesena on 14 March, effectively closed his adventure in the biancoceleste: since the night of Manuzzi, Pelitzer has not taken the field again, skipping the decisive phase of the championship and the playoffs. A long farewell, experienced in suffering and cheering on his teammates from the steps of the Comunale, to close an adventure that began in the summer of 2015. Pellizzer arrived from the Citadel and in his first season he was one of the great protagonists of Entella, numbers in hand , best in history, the one that came close to the Serie B playoffs, finishing in ninth place – before the ones excluded from the play-offs to go up to A – remaining out by making something like 64 points.

After that season, seven more followed, and well 236 appearances which make him one of the Biancocelesti most on the pitch in the club’s history. Pellizzer is also the footballer who has the record for appearances in Serie B (152) with the albiceleste shirt and leaves with a respectable business card, without ever having suffered a direct red card in his eight championships on the right bank of the Entella. A gritty defender, but always loyal, he salutes the biancocelesti colors and this too is a sign that the club in via Gastaldi is moving on. The club obviously has to look to the future, to create the Entella that will come, to rejuvenate the ranks and to shape the new group that will be racing again in Tavarone in a month’s time.