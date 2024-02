Mister Gallo finds Arezzo again, the team with which he made his debut at the helm of Entella a group ago. There is no time for romanticism and the Chiavari coach asks his team for a victory: “We haven't won in three days, it's true that we don't concede but we don't score either. We must give continuity to the game and the results.” Kick-off for Arezzo Entella tomorrow, Sunday 4 February, at 6.30pm.



