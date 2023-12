the intervention

Beppe Risso

Virtus Entella's 2023 football season ends in Recanati. On Saturday at 6.30pm the Chiavaresi will return to the field against Recanatese for the third time in seven days between championship, recovery and Italian Cup. Mister Gallo highlights this aspect but asks his players for a positive attitude for a match that could be very physical. Both teams need points and will fight to get them.



00:28