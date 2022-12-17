Virtus Entella loses at home against Siena and sees the top of the standings slip away. The biancocelesti immediately go under at the hands of Frediani but find the same with Merkaj. In the second half, Entella wasted a few too many opportunities and Siena took advantage of it with a goal from Favalli. After the match, the president Antonio Gozzi appears in the press room and defends the group: «Undeserved defeat. Fox is not up for discussion. It’s a long-term project. This doesn’t mean that there aren’t difficulties or that we can’t improve, on the contrary, but there’s no discussion about the coach and there won’t be any» the Biancocelesti boss pointed out.



