Beppe Risso

Last home game of the regular season for Virtus Entella, last 180 minutes at the end of the championship. The Chiavaresi, second in the standings two points behind leaders Reggiana, are chasing direct promotion. Volpe thanks his players for the “incredible season” and guarantees that the team is doing well and that tomorrow against Recanatese he will enter the field “not with his head held high, but very high”. The primary school children involved in the School Day project and the non-profit organization Un Dentista per Amico di Arkè, a Chiavari company that offers free dental care to minors in difficulty throughout Italy, were invited to the Comunale.



