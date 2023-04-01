Entella wins at home, now they are first in the standings with three games to go



Chiavari – Three days before the end of the Serie C championship, Gennaro Volpe’s Entella completes its pursuit at Reggiana and fly to the top of the standings. Biancocelesti and grenade are level on points at an altitude of 74 after the success of the Chiavari players yesterday against Pontedera al Comunale (Tenkorang decisive 1-0 in the 88th minute) and the contemporary home draw (1-1) of Aimo Diana’s Emilians against Recanatese, but to give the provisional primacy to Gennaro Volpe’s men are the direct clashes in favor.

Four lengths from Chiavari and Reggio chases Cesena, blocked at home by Lucchese. It’s a very tight fight and Entella now believes more than ever that they can fulfill their dream of returning to Serie B.