Beppe Risso

Three days after the victorious and convincing match against Rimini, Entella returns to the pitch at the Comunale, kick-off on Tuesday at 8.30pm, to face Juventus Next Generation in the recovery of the fourteenth matchday. An opportunity for the Biancocelesti to enter the playoff zone or in any case to move away from the “hot” area of ​​the rankings.



00:54